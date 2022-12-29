Not many days left until the new year. The Potomac River striped bass season ends on this Saturday, December 31.

Trollers and jiggers are getting a great bite at daybreak just inside the dividing line that separates the Potomac from the bay. The fish are available all up and down the river from Ragged point to Smith Point. Trolling is best. Umbrellas are the lures of choice. Plenty of rockfish until season ends on Dec. 31. Blake Steenrod and crew landed this 52 inch, 51 pound striper Tuesday morning at the mouth of the Potomac. Ken Lamb with Potomac rockfish that took a 3 oz Gotcha Jigfish lure. Huge 50 inch striper taken on Capt. Greg Buckner’s “Miss Susie Il ” in lower Potomac last Thursday. Part of the Swann family that landed fabulous fish the day after Christmas on the Miss Susie II.

We have counted five ocean-run stripped bass that were in the 45-to-51-inch range, weighing close to 50 pounds. The sea monsters have been mixed with the 20-to-35-inch fish that are tearing up the water, chasing bait.

It has been a great fishing season in southern Maryland with rockfish, spot, cobia, redfish, spanish mackerel, catfish, snakehead, and white perch all being plentiful. We had a good sprinkling of bluefish and speckled trout, too. If we get our croaker back, it will a spectacluar 2023.