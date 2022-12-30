Washington Spirit goalkeeper Nicole ‘Barnie’ Barnhart has re-signed with the team on a new one-year contract, the club announced today.

Barnhart joined the Spirit prior to the 2022 season after nine years with FC Kansas City, Utah Royals FC and Kansas City NWSL where she set the still-standing NWSL record for clean sheets at 52. As one of the league’s original players, Barnhart has also served as the Secretary of the NWSL Players Association since 2017.

”I am excited to be back for another year in this league and am proud to be at a club with a vision to drive women’s soccer forward,” said Barnhart. “I can’t wait to get out there and continue to grow and learn from the very best.”

Prior to beginning her professional career, the Pottstown, Pennsylvania native spent five years with the Stanford Cardinal where she earned All-Pac-10 honors in each of her final three seasons. Barnhart still holds the lowest goals against average in Stanford women’s soccer history at 0.41. Following graduation, Barnhart played in the Women’s Premier Soccer League (WPSL), Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA) and Women’s Professional Soccer (WPS) before the NWSL’s inception.

“Barnie is a very experienced goalkeeper and an effective leader on any team,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “She is more determined than ever to perform and help support this team. I have great admiration for the success Barnie has had in her career and believe this quality can help our team going forward.”