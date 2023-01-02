On Monday, December 28, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m., the Solomons Volunteers were dispatched for the reported commercial vehicle fire.

Chief 3 arrived on the scene to find an 18′ tow behind a camper with fire in the rear of the unit. Quickly command was established, and Engine 33 arrived and deployed an attack line to extinguish the fire. Credit: Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department

Shortly after, Truck 3 arrived, and members performed a primary search and overhaul of the camper.

Upon the primary search, Truck personnel rescued a trapped dog within the camper. The crew from Ambulance 237 checked out the dog for smoke inhalation, which was released to the owners.

The scene was secured, and all units cleared at approximately 10:22 p.m..