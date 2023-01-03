Ice dams can cause a lot of problems and have long-term consequences. If you are asking yourself how to fix the ice dams on your roof, there are a couple of techniques you can employ to effectively solve this problem, regardless of whether you want to prevent them or remove them if they have formed. So we have prepared a couple of useful tips you should keep in mind.

Heated Cables for the Help

Heated cables are clipped along the roof’s edge in a zigzag pattern to prevent ice dams from lifting shingles and causing leaks. This solution will allow you to equalize the temperature of your roof by heating it from the outside instead of blowing hot air from the inside preventing ice dams and the damage they can cause. However, you need to make sure that these cables are installed before the bad weather hits.

An Effective Way to Get Rid of Ice Dams

Trying to hack the ice dams away with a shovel, chisel, or hammer can be really bad for your roof and can be quite dangerous for you. On the other hand, if you try to throw salt on the ice, you will do immense damage to the plantings but will not do any harm to the ice. Instead of this, you should bring the box fan into the attic and aim it at the underside of your roof , where the water actively leaks in. This way, you will target the dose of cold air that will freeze the leaks in the tracking, and the problem with leaks will be solved in a matter of minutes.

Rake It

You can pull the snow with a very long-handled aluminum roof rake while safely standing on the ground. The rake with the wheels will instantly make changes in the exterior temperature of the roof, which will help you avoid any damage to your shingles.

Have You Ever Tried Ice-Dicing Method?

Have you ever been in a situation where the ice dam has already formed, and you do not know how to deal with it? You need to consider trying the pantyhose method. All you need to do is fill the leg of the discarded pair of pantyhose with calcium chloride, which is known as a perfect ice melter. Lay the hose on the roof, so it crosses the ice dam and hangs over the gutter.

Permanent Fixes for the Ice Dams

Removing the ice dams can be quite simple if you see them in time. However, you must consider long-term solutions to this problem. Simply put, the entire roof must be at the same temperature as the eaves. You can do this in several ways, such as by increasing ventilation, sealing all possible air leaks, and adding more insulation.

Ventilate Ridge and the Eaves

When paired with the continuous soffit vents, the ridge vent can help you circulate the cold air under the entire roof. Specifically, both ridge and soffit vents should be projected to have the same size openings and provide you with 1 square foot of opening for every 300 square feet of the attic floor. The most effective way to install the ventilation is to place the baffles at the eaves and maintain a clear path for the air to spread.

Maintaining your roof is a full-time job and can be quite demanding, especially during bad weather. However, if you regularly check it, you will have a chance to avoid all potential problems.