On April 22, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the report of an individual who had brandished a firearm at another individual in the parking lot of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, adjacent to Sunderland Elementary School.

The complainant reported that he and his girlfriend were walking to their car following a school play performance, when Curtis Lee Millsap, II, with whom the complainant’s girlfriend shares a child, engaged in what started as a verbal altercation with the complainant.

Millsap pulled a handgun during the argument and pointed at the complainant at a 10-foot range. The complainant fled on foot for safety and subsequently reported the incident to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

On October 14, 2022, Millsap pleaded guilty to Second Degree Assault and Wear/Carry a Handgun on Person. He was sentenced on December 29, 2022, before the Honorable Andrew S. Rappaport to 10 years with 5 years’ suspended incarceration for the Second-Degree Assault and three years with 1 year suspended for the Wear/Carry of a Handgun to be served in consecutive terms.

Millsap was sentenced to seven years of active incarceration and 5 years of supervised probation upon his release.

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey wishes to commend Assistant State’s Attorney Allison S. Walton for her outstanding work on this case.