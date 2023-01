How is this boy still in the local shelter is beyond me.

Meet Bullseye who’s a white and tan male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He’s approximately 1 year old and weighs about 56 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re interested in meeting Bullseye, please contact the shelter to schedule an appointment.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)