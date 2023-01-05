Almost every month, principals of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to discuss systemwide updates, receive professional learning and network. In December, the principals take part in a community service activity to benefit a family at their respective schools. Orlena Whatley, left, principal of Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, and Daphne Burns, principal of the F.B. Gwynn Educational Center, packs gift boxes with food to be delivered to a family from their schools.

Each principal (or an assistant principal filling in) put together a care package of food items that a family could use for a holiday meal. The nonperishable items were donated by staff members at Starkey with a grocery store gift card and personalized card with each food basket.

“This heartwarming, collaborative districtwide effort was enthusiastically embraced by CCPS staff, and I am grateful to all who donated or were involved with this project,” Richard Conley, executive director of schools, said.

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) principals Karen Lewis, left, of Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, and Ben Harrington of William A. Diggs Elementary School, write out notes to include in food baskets they will deliver to families.

The principals — divided into groups of four or five — delivered the care packages to the homes of their students’ families. Families were selected to receive the food baskets by the CCPS pupil personnel workers (PPW).