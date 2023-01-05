A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020.

US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the FAST PLAY Hit the Jackpot game. This was the third and final progressive jackpot-winning ticket for the $20 game, which had a progressive jackpot that started at $250,000 and grew with the sale of each ticket until a progressive jackpot-winner was sold. The first progressive jackpot-winning ticket in Hit the Jackpot was sold Nov. 24, 2021 at Giant #194 in Annapolis with a prize of $786,946.

The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. FAST PLAY winners have 182 days from the date the ticket was sold to claim prizes.

Also celebrating is Charles County’s US Fuel. The retailer earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Since the final progressive jackpot ticket has been sold, the game has closed.

Instructions on claiming prizes in person or by mail are available HERE. Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330 in Baltimore. The Lottery’s Claims Center in Baltimore is open by appointment only (no walk-ins).

Click HERE to schedule an appointment. Winners can also drop off a winning ticket along with a completed claim form and copies of their photo ID and proof of Social Security/Tax ID number in the Lottery drop box in the Montgomery Park Business Center lobby.