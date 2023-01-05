PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team tipped off 2023 Monday night (Jan. 2) against Division I University of Maryland Eastern Shore. St. Mary’s College (5-5) dropped an 87-56 non-conference decision to the Eastern Shore Hawks (7-7) as senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the only Seahawk to score in double digits with 16.
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s played the Hawks tight in the first half, leading by one twice in the first seven minutes of the game. An old-fashioned three-point play by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and a two-point bucket by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) provided those leads for the Seahawks.
- UMES regained the lead for good on a two-point basket by Zion Styles at 12:47 and closed out the half by outscoring the visitors, 38-21, for a 50-34 halftime advantage for the Hawks.
- In the second half, St. Mary’s shooting went cold as the Seahawks’ shooting percentage dropped from 57.7-percent to 29.2-percent, allowing Eastern Shore to post a 37-22 scoring margin over the final 20 minutes.
Inside the Box Score
- The Hawks outrebounded St. Mary’s, 31-23, while doubling up the visitors in the paint, 60-30.
- UMES tallied 19 steals which contributed to 26 Seahawk turnovers and led to 35 points for the Hawks off those miscues plus 25 fast-break points.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Alexander paced the Seahawks with team-bests of 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.
- For the game, St. Mary’s shot 44-percent (22-50) from the field.
Maryland Eastern Shore Game Notes
- UMES stretches its win streak to four with tonight’s victory and improves to 5-0 at home.
- Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. led four Hawks in double-digit scoring with a game-high 17 while hauling in a game-best eight rebounds and recording a game-high six steals.
- The Hawks finished the game shooting 51.4-percent (36-70) from the floor.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 6 at SUNY Morrisville (4-5, 0-1 United East) – Morrisville, N.Y. – 7:00 p.m.
- Jan. 7 at Wells (5-5, 0-1 United East) – Aurora, N.Y. – 3:00 p.m.