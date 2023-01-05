PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team tipped off 2023 Monday night (Jan. 2) against Division I University of Maryland Eastern Shore. St. Mary’s College (5-5) dropped an 87-56 non-conference decision to the Eastern Shore Hawks (7-7) as senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) was the only Seahawk to score in double digits with 16.

How It Happened

St. Mary’s played the Hawks tight in the first half, leading by one twice in the first seven minutes of the game. An old-fashioned three-point play by junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and a two-point bucket by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) provided those leads for the Seahawks.

UMES regained the lead for good on a two-point basket by Zion Styles at 12:47 and closed out the half by outscoring the visitors, 38-21, for a 50-34 halftime advantage for the Hawks.

In the second half, St. Mary’s shooting went cold as the Seahawks’ shooting percentage dropped from 57.7-percent to 29.2-percent, allowing Eastern Shore to post a 37-22 scoring margin over the final 20 minutes.

Inside the Box Score

The Hawks outrebounded St. Mary’s, 31-23, while doubling up the visitors in the paint, 60-30.

UMES tallied 19 steals which contributed to 26 Seahawk turnovers and led to 35 points for the Hawks off those miscues plus 25 fast-break points.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Alexander paced the Seahawks with team-bests of 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 6-of-11 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.

For the game, St. Mary’s shot 44-percent (22-50) from the field.

Maryland Eastern Shore Game Notes

UMES stretches its win streak to four with tonight’s victory and improves to 5-0 at home.

Nathaniel Pollard, Jr. led four Hawks in double-digit scoring with a game-high 17 while hauling in a game-best eight rebounds and recording a game-high six steals.

The Hawks finished the game shooting 51.4-percent (36-70) from the floor.

