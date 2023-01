PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Communities surrounding Webster Outlying Field are advised that low-altitude aircraft flight test events involving both Unmanned Aircraft Systems and jet aircraft are scheduled to take place January 6 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and January 10-13 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information call 1-866-819-9028.