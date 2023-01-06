The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit continues actively investigating a fatal domestic-related incident at home in Clinton Sunday morning. Two adults in the home suffered fatal injuries. They are identified as 42-year-old Monique Duncan and 42-year-old Maurice Moore. Both decedents lived in the home and were in a relationship.

On January 1, 2023, at approximately 6:00 am, officers responded to the home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road. Duncan and Moore were pronounced deceased on the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined Duncan died from gunshot wounds. Moore died from a stab wound. Two other individuals, one juvenile and one adult suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They both remain hospitalized and are in stable condition.

Investigators have identified all of the individuals who were home at the time. They are known to each other. Detectives are now working to determine the circumstances of this incident which was isolated to the home.

As is standard, we are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office to determine whether any charges would be appropriate. Preliminarily, we are looking into whether this was self-defense or defense of others’ cases.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.