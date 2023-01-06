LEONARDTOWN, MD – Jaymi Sterling was sworn in as the 22nd State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Sterling, a long-time prosecutor and former St. Mary’s County Deputy State’s Attorney, took her oath before the Circuit Court bench at 8 a.m.

Following the formal Oath of Office, a ceremonial Swearing-In took place at 4 p.m. with Governor Larry Hogan administering the oath.

The Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr. retired U.S. District Court Judge offered opening remarks and described Sterling’s rich career prosecutorial experiences as trailblazing.

Sterling is the first woman and Asian-American to be elected to the office of State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. In her remarks, Sterling referenced the support she received throughout the election, “While I was on the campaign trail, I met thousands of people who were cheering me on, thanking me for running, if not just for the implications of the position and the job itself, but as a role model for other young women.”

Sterling referenced her campaign promises to operate the Office of the State’s Attorney with transparency, integrity, and accountability while fighting for victims and prosecuting violent offenders.

In addition to Sterling, 12 Assistant State’s Attorneys were sworn into office.