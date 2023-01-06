Senior Karon Williams (St. Louis, Mo./Richard Montgomery [Md.]) of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team picked up the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honor for the second time this season as announced by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 3).

The 5-4 guard garnered her third career Player of the Week award after pouring in 30 of the team’s 49 points in a 75-49 loss to Albright College on December 20. Williams shot 13-of-29 from the field, including a pair of triples, for her second 30-point game of the season. The 13 field goals made were a career-high for her. She also grabbed a season-best four steals.

Williams currently leads the conference in scoring with 19.7 points per game while ranking second with 36 assists and 4.0 assists per game. She is also third with 22 steals and fourth with 2.4 steals per game. Williams also ranks fifth in free throw percentage with .705 (43-61) while coming in sixth in field goal percentage with .370 (60-162) and three-point field goals made per game with a 1.6 average.

St. Mary’s College (5-4, 1-0 United East) will be back in action this weekend with a pair of United East contests. On Friday, January 6, the Seahawks will face SUNY Morrisville (4-5, 0-1 United East), the defending conference champion, at 5:00 p.m. in Morrisville, N.Y., before taking on Wells College (0-10, 0-1 United East) in Aurora, N.Y., on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

2022-23 United East Conference Women’s Basketball Players of the Week