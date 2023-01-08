Colgate (9-7, 3-0) had five players score in double figures for the game and shot 65 percent from the field in the second half in an 87-73 victory by the Raiders over the Navy (8-7, 1-2) men’s basketball team, Thursday night at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, N.Y.

“I was disappointed in the second half,” said Navy head coach Ed DeChellis . “I thought we played very well in the first half. We shared the ball, scored the ball and defensively I thought we were pretty good.”

The game couldn’t have started much better for the Mids as they jumped out to a 20-2 lead less than seven minutes into the game. Navy started to get into some foul trouble, specifically post player Daniel Deaver (Sr., Falls Church, Va.), who was limited to five minutes in the half. Colgate climbed back into the game by sending the ball into the paint and either scoring or kicking it back out for a three-point shot. The Raiders would tie the game at 34-34, but the Mids would go into halftime nursing a 42-37 lead.

Colgate totaled 18 points in the paint in the first half and 15 points from behind the three-point line. The Raiders were just 2-8 from the foul line in the half, but that was in contrast to the 4-4 effort from the charity stripe by the Mids. Navy made eight three-point shots in the opening 20 minutes of play, with Tyler Nelson (Sr., Monroe, N.C.) accounting for half of those triples.

Sean Yoder (Sr., Dublin, Pa.) opened the scoring in the second half with a three-point basket to stretch the lead to 45-37. Colgate responded with a 16-2 run that gave it a 53-47 advantage with 15:20 showing on the clock. The margin would soon reach 10 points at 60-50. The Raiders would soon take a 66-55 lead and kept the margin at double figures for the final 10 minutes of the game.

Colgate was 17-26 (65.4%) from the field after halftime to end the game with an overall shooting percentage of 55.2 percent (32-58). The Raiders, who entered the day third nationally in three-point field goal percentage, were 9-16 (56.3%) from three-point land for the game. Colgate also finished the contest 14-23 (60.9%) from the foul line.

Navy was just 12-27 (44.4%) from the floor in the second half and finished the game with an overall mark of 45.8 percent (27-59). The Mids, who ranked eighth nationally in three-point percentage, were 13-27 (48.1%) from the three-point line. Navy attempted just two more foul shots in the second half and made both to end the game 6-6 from the free throw line.

Colgate held a 42-20 lead in points scored in the paint and a 22-15 lead in points scored after turnovers. That latter figure included an 18-7 advantage in points scored after turnovers during the second half.

“Like any good team,” said DeChellis, “they (Colgate) regrouped at halftime. They came after us and we didn’t respond the way we needed to. They got into us defensively, we turned the ball over a little bit, we didn’t do a good job of guarding them. It wasn’t the basket so much; it was the free throw line. They shot 23 free throws and we got to the line six times. We can’t get to the line. And when you are playing a good team, you can’t give them 50 points in the second half.”

Nelson was held scoreless in the second half, but added nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal to his stats line for the game.

Deaver and Yoder each scored 12 points to share the team scoring lead with Nelson.

In addition to the five Colgate players who scored in double figures, two Raiders totaled eight and seven points, respectively.

Navy will be back in Alumni Hall Sunday at 2 p.m. when the Mids play host to Lehigh.