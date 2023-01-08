Kitten, Kittens, Kittens…. Did we mention Kittens???

Our local shelters are bursting with kittens ready for adoption.

Meet Conner, one of the many in need

Conner is an orange and white male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is approximately four months old and weighs about 4.4 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

So are you ready to schedule your appointment to meet this sweet boy? If so, please get in touch with the shelter at the information below.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO: