Naval Academy head football coach Brian Newberry announced today that long-time option coach Tommy Laurendine has been named tight ends coach at the Naval Academy. Laurendine comes to Navy from Mississippi College, where he was the offensive coordinator for the last five seasons.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Tommy Laurendine and his family to Annapolis,” said Newberry. “Coach Laurendine is a veteran coach who brings a wealth of experience as a coordinator and head coach. His knowledge of option football is as strong as anybody in the country. He is an outstanding coach and person and will be a great fit with our student athletes and staff.”

“I am honored to have the opportunity to coach at the United States Naval Academy under the leadership of head coach Brian Newberry ,” said Laurendine. “I look forward to contributing to the success of the storied Navy football program.”

Mississippi College finished second in the nation in rushing in 2022, averaging a school record 325.1 yards per game, while the Choctaws averaged 274.8 yards per game on the ground over his five years as the offensive coordinator.

Laurendine served as the head football coach and offensive coordinator at Sewanee from 2011-16. Under Laurendine’s leadership, Sewanee continued to be one of the top rushing teams in the nation. In his first season as head coach (2011), Laurendine guided Sewanee to its best season since 2005. The Tigers finished with more overall wins in 2011, five, than the previous four seasons combined. For his efforts, Laurendine was honored as the SCAC Co-Coach of the Year.

An Oak Ridge, Tennessee native, Laurendine came to Sewanee from The Citadel, where he served as the offensive coordinator in 2010. In addition, Laurendine coached the quarterbacks and fullbacks for the Bulldogs

Before his stint at The Citadel, Laurendine served as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks and fullbacks coach at NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne College for two seasons

In 2008, his offense improved by more than 126 yards per game and finished the season ranked fifth in Division II in rushing, averaging 295.3 yards per contest.

A year later, Laurendine and the Bears improved to 294.3 rushing yards per game, finishing the year with the second-best rushing average in Division II

Prior to his stint at Lenoir-Rhyne, Laurendine served as the offensive coordinator at Washington & Lee University in 2007. During his time with the Generals, he coached quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Laurendine also served as the Generals’ offensive coordinator from 1995-1997.

From 2001-2006, Laurendine was the assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at Southern Arkansas. While at Southern Arkansas, Laurendine’s offenses set a combined 18 school records and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II playoffs in 2003.

The 2005 squad broke records for total offense (4,677), rushing attempts (630), first downs (250), touchdowns (44), rushing offense (296.4 ypg), total offense (425.2 ypg), scoring offense (29.7 points per game), and single game yardage (615).

He also spent the 2000 season as SAU’s assistant head coach, offensive line coach and team academic coordinator.

Laurendine also had coaching stops at West Alabama (1997-2000), Northwest Whitfield High School (1994-95), and West Georgia College (1991-94) as a graduate assistant.

Laurendine is a 1990 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne, having earned a bachelor of arts in education. He was a two-year starter at quarterback and was named the 1988 and 1989 South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a 1989 Domino’s NAIA Player of the Year Finalist. Laurendine was team captain in 1989 and led the Bears to a conference championship in 1988.

A two-year letter winner, he was inducted into the Lenoir-Rhyne and South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame in 2008. He holds school records in career completion percentage (58.3), single-season total yards (2,409) and career total yards (4,064).

Laurendine began his coaching career as a student assistant coach at Lenoir-Rhyne from 1990-1991, before earning his master’s degree in physical education from West Georgia College in 1992.

He and his wife, Shawna, who is the head volleyball coach at Mississippi College, have two daughters, Alexa and Lakin.