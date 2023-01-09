Chesapeake Bay Commission Members have selected Anna M. Killius as the Commission’s new Executive Director. She will follow Ann Swanson who retired from the Commission in November.

Said Maryland Senator Sarah Elfreth (District 30), “As the Chair of the Commission and as a member of the search committee, it is a privilege to select Anna Killius for this role. Anna’s breadth of experience at the state and federal level working with policymakers to find commonsense, bipartisan solutions for protecting the Bay, combined with a keen vision for the future of this work, will continue the legacy of accomplishment that has defined CBC.”

Anna comes to the Commission from the James River Association, where she was the Director of Advocacy. Previously, Anna served as a Legislative Assistant and Counsel for Congressman John Sarbanes of Maryland.

“Anna has been on both sides of the table, having served as an advocate and as a legislative staffer,” said Pennsylvania Senator Scott Martin (District 13), the incoming Chair of the Commission. “That experience is important as we continue to develop the bold new policies that will be necessary to meet our water quality goals.”

A graduate of the William & Mary School of Law and the Virginia Natural Resources Leadership Institute, Anna was named a “Champion of the Chesapeake: Next Generation” by the Chesapeake Conservancy in 2020. Her deep commitment to restoring Chesapeake Bay and experience with environmental law and policy at the state and federal levels will aid the Commission’s work as the legislative voice within the Chesapeake Bay Program Partnership.

“I am excited for Anna to bring a fresh new perspective to the Commission. Her experience working with citizens, as well as state and federal government makes her perfect for the role,” said Virginia Senator Lynwood Lewis (District 6), a Commission Vice Chair. “Anna will strengthen Commission partnerships and expand our watershed presence.”

Anna’s first day will be Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The Chesapeake Bay Commission is a tri-state legislative commission advising the general assemblies of Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia on matters of Bay-wide concern.