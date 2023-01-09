Five Washington Spirit players have been called up for the U.S. Women’s National Team’s January training camp in New Zealand, U.S. Soccer announced today.

Earning the call-up are forward Ashley Hatch, forward Trinity Rodman, midfielder Ashley Sanchez, defender Emily Sonnett and midfielder Andi Sullivan. The Spirit’s five call-ups are the most of any NWSL club. Sonnett has the most USWNT experience of the group with 69 international caps while Hatch has scored the most goals with four. Altogether, the Spirit’s January call-ups have a combined 147 appearances, 13 goals, 13 assists and one World Cup title with the USWNT.

Across all 2022 NWSL contests, the Spirit’s four New Zealand-bound forwards and midfielders combined for 30 goals and eight assists in 95 total appearances for the club. Hatch nearly matched her 2021 Golden Boot-winning tally of ten goals during the 2022 regular season as she scored nine times in 18 matches while reigning Rookie of the Year Rodman notched four goals of her own and assisted on another two in her 18 regular season matches played. Sanchez finished tied for third-most assists in the league this season as well with five. Sonnett and Sullivan appeared in 10 and 12 regular season matches, respectively, for the Spirit in 2022 as both missed time due to injury in addition to international duty.

The USWNT will take on New Zealand in two friendly competitions in mid-January. The team will play at both venues it is scheduled to compete at during the group stage of this summer’s World Cup: Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Tuesday, January 17 and Auckland’s Eden Park on Friday, January 20. Both matches will kick off at 10 p.m. EST.

