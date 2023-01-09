A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.

The Hollywood woman explained that she often traveled out of state to visit her sick brother, who passed away in October. She would bring scratch-offs and they would play their games together. “He said to me, ‘One day, we are going to win,’” recalled “Happy Winner.” “Happy Winner” of Hollywood was all smiles behind her big check.

She purchased the $10 Money Rush game at the California Giant #359 on 45101 First Colony Way in Southern Maryland. A few weeks earlier, she had found a penny in the parking lot of that store. The penny was dated 1956, which was her brother’s birth year. After buying the Money Rush game, “Happy Winner” used the penny to scratch off the winning instant ticket. She said she knew it was a sign.

“I looked to the sky and told my brother, ‘Thank you,’” she told Lottery officials.

At first, “Happy Winner” thought she won $1,000. She looked at the game carefully and realized the “multiplier” was 50 and her prize was actually $50,000.

“I was shocked. I was happy with $1,000,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it went to $50,000.”

The retiree said she is undecided on how she will spend her newfound fortune. She plans to put it into her savings account for now.

Money Rush went on sale on July 18, 2022 and “Happy Winner” was the seventh $50,000 prize winner. Two $50,000 second-tier prizes remain along with two $100,000 top prizes, two $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000.