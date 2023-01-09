For the second year in a row, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team has received the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Silver Award as announced by the coaches’ organization on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 29).



In all, United Soccer Coaches recognized 117 men’s and women’s teams with either the Platinum, Gold, Silver, or Bronze version of the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game. 2022 Women’s Soccer Team Credit: Bill Wood

There are four levels to the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award:

Platinum: No cards accumulated during the season

No cards accumulated during the season Gold: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10% Silver: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30% Bronze: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 31-50%

St. Mary’s College was one of 50 squads to receive the Silver Award. The Seahawks accumulated six yellow cards in 20 contests during the 2022 campaign or 30% of cards collected during the season.



This is St. Mary’s ninth all-time Team Ethics, and Sportsmanship Award, as the Seahawks earned the Gold Award in 2007 and 2008 and Silver in 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, 2021, and 2022.

The Seahawks were one of two United East Conference women’s soccer programs to pick up the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award as Penn State Abington garnered the Bronze Award.