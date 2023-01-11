The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) now offers rapid PCR testing to detect sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in women. This new service allows the detection of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and trichomoniasis with 97% or greater accuracy. These infections are three of the most common and curable STIs. Receiving results within 30 minutes allows patients and their partners to receive proper treatment during the same visit, eliminating the typical wait time of 7-14 days.

This advanced technology could significantly impact a woman’s future health. STI testing and treatment is critical to resolving infections that can cause long-term damage to women’s reproductive system when left unaddressed.

Confidential testing and treatment of STIs is available to individuals of any age at the SMCHD Health Clinic. STI services are provided free of charge to those age 19 and under. Services for those 20 years of age and older are billed to health insurance; for those without insurance, services are available on a sliding fee scale based on income and eligibility criteria.

“Sexually transmitted infections can have serious consequences if left undiagnosed or if treatment is delayed,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “This new testing resource will allow women to get diagnosed and treated more quickly, and give us a chance to get expedited treatment started for their partners, too.”

For more information about STI testing or to make an appointment at the SMCHD Health Clinic, please visit smchd.org/health-clinic or call 301-475-4330.