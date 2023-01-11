Meet Tuko, a tan and black male German Shepherd Dog and Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 1 year old.

Tuko is looking for a rescue partner to pull him from the shelter. He has some behavior issues that will need to be worked on, so he can be the best dog he can be.

He’s a handsome boy looking for his lovely match to live a lowkey lifestyle, no strings attached. Tuko would prefer a single person with no kids that leads an active lifestyle. Want to go for a run? He will be right by your side. Want to go hiking? He would love to get out in the woods and enjoy the fresh air!

Tuko has some puppy habits (mouthy and jumping up) that he would love your help correcting, but nothing that can’t be fixed. Share him so he can find his way out of the shelter and eventually into a home where he can excel

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)