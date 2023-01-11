St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County Jury found Defendant Brian S. Spicuzza, 48, of Leonardtown, MD, guilty of all six charges.

Spicuzza was convicted of sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of rape second degree, and sexual offense in the third degree, following a five-day jury trial in the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County.

“I want to thank the jurors for their diligence and perseverance during this difficult case. It is never easy to bear witness to the egregious acts of a predator, but because of their careful work, our community is safer tonight. I also want to thank the Child Protective Services Division of the Department of Social Services and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for their countless hours of professional work to bring this case to a successful verdict,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

Sterling also thanked Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County. Proctor stated, “the victim spoke the truth regarding vile and disgusting facts, and the jury heard.”

“Unfortunately, this young victim will never regain her innocence, but today, she is one step closer to receiving justice,” said State’s Attorney Sterling.

The Defendant will continue to be held without bond pending sentencing, which has been postponed to a later date.

The Honorable Joseph Stanalonis presided over the case.

Spicuzza was previously found guilty by a separate jury for three counts of possession of child pornography following a three-day jury trial in December of last year.