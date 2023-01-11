The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented commendations celebrating the dedicated service of two retiring county employees, Theodore Weiner and John Pleisse.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney and approved the request from the State’s Attorney’s Office to support legislation pursuant to §10-117 of the Family Law Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Board of Education’s request of a FY2023 categorical budget amendment of fund balance in the amount of $1,724,000, with an interfund transfer of $1,045,000 from operating to capital improvement program (CIP)

The CSMC closed with Commissioner’s Time before moving into closed session for discussion on litigation, real property, and personnel.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Joint Meeting with the St. Mary’s County Board of Education in the Chesapeake Building at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2022, and will begin their regular business meeting directly following at 10:35 a.m.

Please note there will be no business meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.