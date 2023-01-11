Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) put forth another solid night for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7), pouring in a team-best 20 points as the Seahawks (6-6, 1-2 United East) suffered a tough 81-79 road loss to Wells College (7-5, 2-1 United East) in United East Conference action.
How It Happened
- The host Express tipped off the game with a 5-0 advantage before an Alexander triple halted Wells’ run and put St. Mary’s College on the board just over three minutes into the game.
- Wells never relinquished the lead in the first half, growing its lead to as many as 18 (49-31) with less than two minutes remaining in the half before heading into the break with a 51-35 lead.
- The Seahawks got to work in the second stanza, beginning the final half with a 13-4 run in the first five minutes to close the gap to 55-48 as five different players scored.
- Wells rebuilt a double-digit lead, 64-50, at the 12-minute mark behind five points from Ivan Oduro-Dompreh, including a dunk to spark the run.
- St. Mary’s responded right away, putting together a 16-4 run under seven minutes to pull within 68-66 with less than six minutes to go.
- The Seahawks would get no closer until Alexander connected on a triple with 3.3 ticks on the clock to make it 81-79.
- Ransel Rodriguez missed a pair of free throws with 2.0 seconds left with junior forward Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) grabbing the defensive rebound and hitting Alexander for a half court heave as time expired.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s controlled the glass, posting a 46-37 rebounding margin behind a season-best 11 boards from Johnson, his first double-figure rebounding effort of the season.
- Both teams committed 14 turnovers each, but the Seahawks were able to capitalize better on Wells’ mistakes, notching 23 points off those miscues.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Alexander tallied his second 20-point game of the season as he went 8-of-18 from the floor with a pair of triples. He added a career-best seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.
- Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) and first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) each contributed 12 points while Goodwin collected a career-best four steals and Henry notched five boards and two assists.
- Junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) was the fourth Seahawk to score in double digits as Grant chipped in 10 plus four caroms and three steals.
- St. Mary’s shot 43.5-percent (30-69) for the game, including 48.3-percent (14-29) in the first half.
Wells Game Notes
- Billy McCrae paced the Express with a game-best 21 points as Wells won its fourth straight.
- After shooting 62.5-percent in the first half, Wells finished the game shooting 45.3-percent following a dismal 28.1-percent effort over the final 20 minutes.
- The Express missed six free throws, going 16-of-22 (70.6%) at the charity stripe.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 11 vs. Gallaudet (1-11, 0-3 United East) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 7:00 p.m.