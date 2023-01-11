Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) put forth another solid night for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7), pouring in a team-best 20 points as the Seahawks (6-6, 1-2 United East) suffered a tough 81-79 road loss to Wells College (7-5, 2-1 United East) in United East Conference action.

How It Happened

The host Express tipped off the game with a 5-0 advantage before an Alexander triple halted Wells’ run and put St. Mary’s College on the board just over three minutes into the game.

Wells never relinquished the lead in the first half, growing its lead to as many as 18 (49-31) with less than two minutes remaining in the half before heading into the break with a 51-35 lead.

The Seahawks got to work in the second stanza, beginning the final half with a 13-4 run in the first five minutes to close the gap to 55-48 as five different players scored.

Wells rebuilt a double-digit lead, 64-50, at the 12-minute mark behind five points from Ivan Oduro-Dompreh, including a dunk to spark the run.

St. Mary’s responded right away, putting together a 16-4 run under seven minutes to pull within 68-66 with less than six minutes to go.

The Seahawks would get no closer until Alexander connected on a triple with 3.3 ticks on the clock to make it 81-79.

Ransel Rodriguez missed a pair of free throws with 2.0 seconds left with junior forward Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) grabbing the defensive rebound and hitting Alexander for a half court heave as time expired.

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s controlled the glass, posting a 46-37 rebounding margin behind a season-best 11 boards from Johnson, his first double-figure rebounding effort of the season.

Both teams committed 14 turnovers each, but the Seahawks were able to capitalize better on Wells’ mistakes, notching 23 points off those miscues.

Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Alexander tallied his second 20-point game of the season as he went 8-of-18 from the floor with a pair of triples. He added a career-best seven rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) and first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) each contributed 12 points while Goodwin collected a career-best four steals and Henry notched five boards and two assists.

(Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) and first-year guard (Laurel, Md./Hammond) each contributed 12 points while Goodwin collected a career-best four steals and Henry notched five boards and two assists. Junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) was the fourth Seahawk to score in double digits as Grant chipped in 10 plus four caroms and three steals.

(Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) was the fourth Seahawk to score in double digits as Grant chipped in 10 plus four caroms and three steals. St. Mary’s shot 43.5-percent (30-69) for the game, including 48.3-percent (14-29) in the first half.

Wells Game Notes

Billy McCrae paced the Express with a game-best 21 points as Wells won its fourth straight.

After shooting 62.5-percent in the first half, Wells finished the game shooting 45.3-percent following a dismal 28.1-percent effort over the final 20 minutes.

The Express missed six free throws, going 16-of-22 (70.6%) at the charity stripe.

Up Next for the Seahawks