Update January 11, 2023: Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and arrested Wade Joshua Braithwaite, age 29 of Lexington Park, on Tuesday afternoon.

Wade Joshua Braithwaite, age 29 of Lexington Park Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Braithwaite was charged with

Home Invasion;

Armed Robbery;

First-Degree Assault;

First-Degree Burglary;

Robbery;

Second-Degree Assault;

Handgun on Person;

Firearm Use in Felony/Violent Crime;

Theft: $100 to under $1,500;

three counts of CDS Possession;

Possession of Contraband in a Place of Confinement;

three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute and two counts of CDS: Large Amount.

Braithwaite remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Preliminary investigation determined that two black male suspects entered a residence armed with a firearm.

The suspects assaulted the victim, took property and fled from the residence. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Deputy Allison Mattera at 301-475-4200, ext. 78124 or email allison.mattera@stmaryscountymd.gov .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.