Benji is a 5-year-old, 25 lb, tri-color beagle boy, ISO a foster or forever home.

Benji gets so excited to be in the company of people and other dogs. He is as friendly as can be!

Benji would love a canine companion in his foster or forever home.

Soft beds and tasty treats seem to be another favorite of this waggy-tail, happy boy. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Benji send us a message at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.