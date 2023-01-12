NRP’s Superintendent, Colonel Adrian Baker, announced that he would retire as superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police on January 10, 2023. Baker began his career with the Maryland Natural Resources Police in 1984. Credit: Maryland Department of Natural Resources – Natural Resources Police

He was eventually promoted to captain and assigned as Regional Commander of the Central Region. In 2012, he took the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police in Chestertown. However, Baker never forgot the agency that molded him and began his love for policing.

He returned in Sept. 2019 as the Maryland Natural Resources Police Superintendent. Under Baker’s direction, NRP has made numerous strides, including enhancing the hiring process, increasing the number of officers on patrol, and working to keep the NRP the most diverse conservation law enforcement agency in the northeast.

Thank you for your service, Colonel, and good luck with your future endeavors.