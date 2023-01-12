Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to announce they have broken ground on a new

Visitor Center. Currently named the “Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center,” the

building will be located next to Anne Arundel Hall (home of the HSMC Research and

Collections department). Historic St. Mary’s City, a museum of living history and archaeology in southern Maryland, is excited to announce they have broken ground on a new Visitor Center, slated to open in 2024.

The new building will feature exhibits, an auditorium, and two changing galleries.

Designed by Washington D.C. firm SmithGroup, the long term exhibition in the visitor

center will tell the story of St. Mary’s City and County, beginning with the Piscataway

people who lived on the land for thousands of years prior to colonization.

Working with community partners, the team at HSMC, and the design firm Howard + Revis Design (H+R) have worked towards an ultimate goal of sharing the greater Maryland story, and how it has impacted the United States.

Governor Larry Hogan and his administration, the Maryland General Assembly

legislature, Senator Jack Bailey, Delegate Brian Crosby and (the late) Senate President

Mike Miller all helped to provide resources for the updated exhibits and building.

Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the new

visitor center will feature “storyteller” digital interactives that will highlight stories of

diverse people in St. Mary’s City history. The funds will also be used to enhance

accessibility for these interactives, using technology to create descriptions for visually impaired people.

“After years of planning, it is exciting to see this latest step. Thanks to input from

community partners, our team at HSMC, SmithGroup, and H+R, this building will

strengthen our mission of educating the public,” says Regina Faden, Executive Director

of HSMC.