Historic St. Mary’s City is excited to announce they have broken ground on a new
Visitor Center. Currently named the “Maryland Heritage Interpretive Center,” the
building will be located next to Anne Arundel Hall (home of the HSMC Research and
Collections department).
The new building will feature exhibits, an auditorium, and two changing galleries.
Designed by Washington D.C. firm SmithGroup, the long term exhibition in the visitor
center will tell the story of St. Mary’s City and County, beginning with the Piscataway
people who lived on the land for thousands of years prior to colonization.
Working with community partners, the team at HSMC, and the design firm Howard + Revis Design (H+R) have worked towards an ultimate goal of sharing the greater Maryland story, and how it has impacted the United States.
Governor Larry Hogan and his administration, the Maryland General Assembly
legislature, Senator Jack Bailey, Delegate Brian Crosby and (the late) Senate President
Mike Miller all helped to provide resources for the updated exhibits and building.
Thanks to a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH), the new
visitor center will feature “storyteller” digital interactives that will highlight stories of
diverse people in St. Mary’s City history. The funds will also be used to enhance
accessibility for these interactives, using technology to create descriptions for visually impaired people.
“After years of planning, it is exciting to see this latest step. Thanks to input from
community partners, our team at HSMC, SmithGroup, and H+R, this building will
strengthen our mission of educating the public,” says Regina Faden, Executive Director
of HSMC.