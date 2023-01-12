The fifth-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team officially wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 campaign with a fifth-place finish (81 points) over the weekend (Jan. 7-8) at the Rose Bowl Regatta hosted by University of Southern California at the U.S. Sailing Center.

Credit: Bill Wood

During Saturday’s racing, St. Mary’s College found themselves in sixth place following two races in Division A with 13 points behind the efforts of junior Madison Bashaw (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor) and senior captain Sam Muir (Goleta, Calif./Dos Pueblos).

The Seahawks moved up to fourth place following the first race in Division B before heading into Sunday’s action fifth in the team standings. Racing in Division B were sophomores Max Kleha (Huntington Beach, Calif./Mater Dei) and Zoe Hoctor (Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s), who finished Saturday in fifth place with 12 points.

Bashaw and Muir jumped all the way to second place in Division A following solid racing in Sunday’s four races. The duo picked up three second-place finishes to close out the weekend with 23 points, five points ahead of third-place Roger Williams University (ranked 11th nationally).

In Division B, Kleha and Hoctor dropped to 12th with 58 points after losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Northwestern University.

No. 7 Georgetown University claimed first place with 16 points as the Hoyas won eight races and placed second in the other four.

Division A (2nd of 18) Lineup: Bashaw [skipper] with Muir [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] Division B (12th of 18) Lineup: Kleha [skipper] with Hoctor [crew]

