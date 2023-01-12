The fifth-ranked St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team officially wrapped up the fall portion of their 2022-23 campaign with a fifth-place finish (81 points) over the weekend (Jan. 7-8) at the Rose Bowl Regatta hosted by University of Southern California at the U.S. Sailing Center.
During Saturday’s racing, St. Mary’s College found themselves in sixth place following two races in Division A with 13 points behind the efforts of junior Madison Bashaw (Newport Beach, Calif./Newport Harbor) and senior captain Sam Muir (Goleta, Calif./Dos Pueblos).
The Seahawks moved up to fourth place following the first race in Division B before heading into Sunday’s action fifth in the team standings. Racing in Division B were sophomores Max Kleha (Huntington Beach, Calif./Mater Dei) and Zoe Hoctor (Annapolis, Md./St. Mary’s), who finished Saturday in fifth place with 12 points.
Bashaw and Muir jumped all the way to second place in Division A following solid racing in Sunday’s four races. The duo picked up three second-place finishes to close out the weekend with 23 points, five points ahead of third-place Roger Williams University (ranked 11th nationally).
In Division B, Kleha and Hoctor dropped to 12th with 58 points after losing the head-to-head tiebreaker with Northwestern University.
No. 7 Georgetown University claimed first place with 16 points as the Hoyas won eight races and placed second in the other four.
- Division A (2nd of 18) Lineup: Bashaw [skipper] with Muir [crew]
- Division B (12th of 18) Lineup: Kleha [skipper] with Hoctor [crew]
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Feb. 25-26 – SMCM Quad Team Race – St. Mary’s City, Md. (Teddy Turner Waterfront)