On January 9, 2023, Alvin Lee Redmond of Lusby was sentenced to 50 years of incarceration for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Mark S. Chandlee suspended 20 years of the sentence, leaving Redmond with 30 years of active incarceration followed by five years of supervised probation.

Alvin Lee Redmond of Lusby Credit: Calvert County Sheriff's Office

The victim first disclosed the abuse when she was 17 and told police it had happened for many years. She said the Defendant told her he would kill her if she told anyone.

In asking the Court to impose the maximum sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero noted that the Defendant had shown no remorse and had used the victim “as his personal gratification tool.”

The Defendant is facing similar charges in other jurisdictions.