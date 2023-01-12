A Knight shout out to seniors Emma Boelke and Henry Meiser on being elected to participate in the Maryland State Legislative Page program!

Emma says: “Meeting delegates, representatives, directors, and more is going to be something that will not only grow my repertoire of social skills but also my connections for a stronger future. I hope to gain these skills and learn from the experience serving as a page and recommend future students to look into the program as well.” Henry Meiser Credit: St. Mary's Ryken Emma Boelke Credit: St. Mary's Ryken

Henry says: “I am excited to continue my work in the Maryland Legislature through the MGA page program! After spending the past 3 years regularly testifying for bills in both the House of Delegates and Senate, I hope the experience will provide me with greater insight to the legislative process beyond the typical bill hearing.”

Since 1970, Maryland’s high school seniors have had the opportunity to learn about the legislative process by serving as student pages during the annual session of the Maryland General Assembly. The program was begun by House Speaker Thomas Hunter Lowe and approved by the Maryland State Board of Education. Each year, 105 pages and 36 alternates are selected from across the State to represent their schools and counties in Annapolis.