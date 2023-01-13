The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team evened out their United East Conference record Wednesday night (Jan. 11) with an overtime victory over the visiting Gallaudet University Bison.

St. Mary’s College (7-6, 2-2 United East) outscored the Bison (1-12, 0-3 United East), 14-6, in the extra frame to come away with a 68-60 win after erasing a 15-point second-half deficit.

How It Happened

Gallaudet came out on top in the first half as the Bison shot 45.8-percent (11-24) from the field, including knocking down four three-pointers, compared to St. Mary’s 29.2-field goal percentage.

The first 20 minutes featured five tied scores and two lead changes with Gallaudet taking a 31-19 advantage into the break.

The Bison grew their lead to 15 with a 7-4 run in the first three minutes of the second stanza.

St. Mary’s began to claw its way back into the game, cutting its deficit to three with seven minutes remaining in the game as junior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) and first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) combined for nine points in the Seahawks’ 17-5 rally.

St. Mary’s started the extra frame on a 7-1 run behind four points from Henry and never looked back in locking up its second conference win of the season.

Hollique Johnson vs. Gallaudet (1.11.23)

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s gained 16 fast-break points and 11 points off 14 Bison turnovers while edging Gallaudet, 41-37, in rebounds as first-year forward JD Salo (Dunkirk, Md./Northern) hauled in a game-best nine boards and notched two blocks.

Gallaudet limited the hosts to just three three-pointers while the Bison doubled up with six triples.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) tallied a game-high 18 points and grabbed five rebounds.

St. Mary’s shot 42.3-percent (22-52) for the game, including 54.2-percent (13-24) in the second half.

Gallaudet Game Notes

Lewis paced the Bison with 11 points as the Bison lost their second consecutive overtime game to extend their losing streak to 10.

Preston Kelly pulled down a game-best nine caroms and dished out a game-high seven assists.

Gallaudet finished shooting 35.8-percent (19-53) after making only 28.6-percent (6-21) of its shot in the second half and only 25-percent (2-8) in overtime.

Up Next for the Seahawks