The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (7-5) welcomed the Bison of Gallaudet University (2-11) this evening (Jan 11) for a United East Conference Matchup.

The Seahawks were able to use a strong fourth quarter to catch the Bison and take the game by a final of 62-59.

How It Happened

After the first quarter of play, Gallaudet held a 14-12 edge over St. Mary’s. The two teams went back and forth, as each squad held the lead at different points over the first ten minutes of play. Stephanie Howell scored back-to-back buckets to end the quarter and keep the Seahawks within striking distance.

The Bison began to gain some separation from the Seahawks to start the second period and held a five-point lead for much of the quarter. Karon Williams gave the Seahawks positive momentum going into the halftime intermission when she converted on an old-fashioned three-point play. Williams finished through contact in transition and gave her team a spark going into the break. St. Mary’s still trailed by four at halftime.

Sam Blaylock cut the Bison lead to just one midway through the third quarter. Blaylock took advantage of Bison defenders closing out too hard and knocked down back-to-back layups to make it a 36-35 ball game. Williams then followed by putting in a mid-range jumper that gave the Seahawks their first lead since the beginning stages of the first quarter. Despite the positive momentum, the Bison regained control by going on a 9-2 run to close the quarter. Gallaudet led, 45-39.

Things looked bleak for the Seahawks to begin the fourth quarter. Gallaudet opened things up by extending their lead to eight, their largest of the game. When you thought the Bison would start to run away with it, the Seahawks essentially responded. St. Mary's went on a 7-0 run that featured five points from Sam Blaylock and a clutch jump shot from Karon Williams. The Bison and Seahawks once again went back and forth for the remainder of the fourth quarter, exchanging the lead often. With 1:17 remaining, Stephanie Howell converted on a huge jump shot to give St. Mary's a one-point advantage.

After a nice defensive stop, Karon Williams extended the lead to three with her clutch jump shot. The Bison finished a layup their next time down the floor and forced Karon Williams to knock down two pressure-filled layups the possession after.

The game came down to one last possession with eight seconds remaining, and the Seahawks forced the Bison into a missed three-pointer that would have tied the game. St. Mary's held on, 62-59.

Inside the Box Score

Karon Williams had a team high 24 points and grabbed three steals

Sam Blaylock chipped in 20 points and knocked down four three-point balls

Melanie Aquilar had a team high seven rebounds.

Up Next

Jan. 14 | 1:00 PM | vs. Penn State Harrisburg | St. Mary’s City, MD