Congratulations to the St. Mary’s Ryken Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club for their outstanding performance in their competition this week!
Of the 30 regional competitors, 21 members placed for advancement to the state competition as an individual or team. Below is a list of the students who will move on to the state competition. Congratulations, Knights!
|Naima Ndeh
|Grade 12
|Graphic Design
|Presentation
|Third Place Team
|Amaya Mackall
|Grade 9
|Introduction to Social Media Strategy
|Presentation
|First Place Team
|Genevieve Coughlon
|Grade 9
|Introduction to Social Media Strategy
|Presentation
|First Place Team
|Destiny Deshields
|Grade 12
|Data Analysis
|Presentation
|First Place
|Justine Fulcher
|Grade 10
|Intro to Business Presentations
|Presentation
|Second Place
|Romeo Norris
|Grade 12
|Graphic Design
|Presentation
|Third Place Team
|Braylon Green
|Grade 9
|Introduction to Social Media Strategy
|Presentation
|First Place Team
|Paris Taylor
|Grade 10
|Introduction to Social Media Strategy
|Presentation
|Third Place
|Matthew Floehr
|Grade 12
|Coding and Program
|Presentation
|First Place
|Donovan Chase De La Cruz
|Grade 10
|E-Business
|Presentation
|First Place Team
|John Dean
|Grade 12
|E-Business
|Presentation
|First Place Team
|Kaleb Mehari
|Grade 11
|Computer Problem Solving
|Objective Test
|First Place
|Yaw Amponsah-Poku
|Grade 12
|Entrepreneurship
|Objective Test
|Second Place Team
|Emmanuel Obe
|Grade 11
|Entrepreneurship
|Objective Test
|Second Place Team
|Emma Boelke
|Grade 12
|Healthcare Administration
|Objective Test
|Third Place
|Lauren McNair
|Grade 12
|Healthcare Administration
|Objective Test
|First Place
|Aimilia Ntara
|Grade 11
|Healthcare Administration
|Objective Test
|Fifth Place
|Elias Bend
|Grade 11
|Human Resource Management
|Objective Test
|Third Place
|Christian Robertson
|Grade 12
|Human Resource Management
|Objective Test
|Fourth Place
|Noah Rogers
|Grade 11
|Human Resource Management
|Objective Test
|Fifth Place
|Augusteen Cowan
|Grade 9
|Intro to Business Communications
|Objective Test
|Fifth Place
|Nicholas Carmean
|Grade 10
|Intro to Business Concepts
|Objective Test
|Second Place
|Tessa Edger
|Grade 10
|Intro to Event Planning
|Objective Test
|Third Place Team
|John Humphries
|Grade 9
|Intro to Event Planning
|Objective Test
|Fourth Place
|Jahlayah Nazaire
|Grade 9
|Intro to Event Planning
|Objective Test
|Third Place Team
|Collin George
|Grade 9
|Introduction to Financial Math
|Objective Test
|Fourth Place
|Emilie Quade
|Grade 12
|Organizational Leadership
|Objective Test
|First Place