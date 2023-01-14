Congratulations to the St. Mary’s Ryken Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) Club for their outstanding performance in their competition this week!

Of the 30 regional competitors, 21 members placed for advancement to the state competition as an individual or team. Below is a list of the students who will move on to the state competition. Congratulations, Knights! 

Naima NdehGrade 12Graphic DesignPresentationThird Place Team
Amaya MackallGrade 9Introduction to Social Media StrategyPresentationFirst Place Team
Genevieve CoughlonGrade 9Introduction to Social Media StrategyPresentationFirst Place Team
Destiny DeshieldsGrade 12Data AnalysisPresentationFirst Place
Justine FulcherGrade 10Intro to Business PresentationsPresentationSecond Place
Romeo NorrisGrade 12Graphic DesignPresentationThird Place Team
Braylon GreenGrade 9Introduction to Social Media StrategyPresentationFirst Place Team
Paris TaylorGrade 10Introduction to Social Media StrategyPresentationThird Place
Matthew FloehrGrade 12Coding and ProgramPresentationFirst Place
Donovan Chase De La CruzGrade 10E-BusinessPresentationFirst Place Team
John DeanGrade 12E-BusinessPresentationFirst Place Team
Kaleb MehariGrade 11Computer Problem SolvingObjective TestFirst Place
Yaw Amponsah-PokuGrade 12EntrepreneurshipObjective TestSecond Place Team
Emmanuel ObeGrade 11EntrepreneurshipObjective TestSecond Place Team
Emma BoelkeGrade 12Healthcare AdministrationObjective TestThird Place
Lauren McNairGrade 12Healthcare AdministrationObjective TestFirst Place
Aimilia NtaraGrade 11Healthcare AdministrationObjective TestFifth Place
Elias BendGrade 11Human Resource ManagementObjective TestThird Place
Christian RobertsonGrade 12Human Resource ManagementObjective TestFourth Place
Noah RogersGrade 11Human Resource ManagementObjective TestFifth Place
Augusteen CowanGrade 9Intro to Business CommunicationsObjective TestFifth Place
Nicholas CarmeanGrade 10Intro to Business ConceptsObjective TestSecond Place
Tessa EdgerGrade 10Intro to Event PlanningObjective TestThird Place Team
John HumphriesGrade 9Intro to Event PlanningObjective TestFourth Place
Jahlayah NazaireGrade 9Intro to Event PlanningObjective TestThird Place Team
Collin GeorgeGrade 9Introduction to Financial MathObjective TestFourth Place
Emilie QuadeGrade 12Organizational LeadershipObjective TestFirst Place

