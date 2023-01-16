Brighten up your day with a bouquet of flowers that fights hunger in the local community! CMOW has been selected by local Giant Food store leadership as the benefiting hunger organization in the brand-new Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of January.

The Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, which launched in July 2021, is an easy way for shoppers to give back as part of the regular shopping routine. Every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the purple hanging tag sold supports a hunger organization local to the Giant Food in which it was purchased. According to Feeding America, every $1 donation to a local hunger organization can provide 10 or more meals to someone in need.

As part of this ongoing program, every month at every Giant Food location a different local hunger organization is selected to benefit from the sale of the Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet. CMOW was selected as the January beneficiary by local store leadership at the Giant Food located at 655 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick, Maryland. CMOW will receive a $1 donation for every $12.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet purchased at this Giant Food location in January.

“Flowers can make someone’s day, brighten up a room or spread a smile,” said Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW “Now they can fight hunger too! We are thrilled to be chosen to benefit from this unique and impactful Giant Food Program, as the demands of those in need are higher than ever this year.”

CMOW is a non-profit based in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Founded in 1982, CMOW provides nutritious meals and a smile to homebound Seniors 5 days a week. Learn more about CMOW by visiting www.calvertmealsonwheels.org and Facebook@calvertmealsonwheels.

For more information about the Giant Food Bloomin’ 4 Good Program, please visit giantfood.bloomin4good.com.