On Wednesday, Governor Larry Hogan welcomed a special guest to the State House: Peru, a golden retriever who serves as the facility dog for Adventist HealthCare Rehabilitation White Oak.

As a facility dog, Peru works with her handler, Dr. Heather Tropiano, to help patients regain mobility and strength, and perform important tasks as part of their rehabilitation process. Peru also helps patients manage pain and anxiety. Learn more about Peru’s work.

“It was such a pleasure to meet Peru, and to present her and Adventist HealthCare with an official governor’s citation to recognize this inspiring and innovative program to help improve the lives of rehab patients,” said Governor Hogan. “I also want to thank Canine Companions for the truly incredible work the organization is doing across the state.”

Peru, who is now four years old, was trained as a service dog by Canine Companions—the nation’s first and largest service dog organization. In 2020, Governor Hogan met Canine Companions facility dog Josiah of The Cricket Center, in support of bipartisan legislation to provide therapy dogs for children testifying in Maryland courts. Learn more about Canine Companions’ facility dog program.