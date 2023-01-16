Communities surrounding the naval air station are advised that noise-generating night-time testing events are scheduled to take place Tuesday, Jan. 17 – Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 from sunset through 9:30 p.m.

Pilots at NAS Pax River will be conducting night flight low-level helicopter Field Carrier Landing Practices. Night testing and training is essential for the precision and safety of our service members and the success of their mission.

Residents may notice increased noise levels due to these operations.

As with all operations, NAS Patuxent River takes precautions to lessen the impact of testing activities on the community. For more information, call 1-866-819-9028.