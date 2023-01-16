The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team won back-to-back games for just the second time this season Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14) behind a career performance by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond). St. Mary’s College (8-6, 3-2 United East) took down its United East Conference nemesis and the two-time defending United East champion, Penn State Harrisburg (5-8, 2-2 United East), 78-68, as Henry poured in a career- and game-best 28 points.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks found themselves down the majority of the first half as Harrisburg earned a 25-15 advantage on a fast-break three-pointer by former St. Mary’s player, Isaiah Eggleston, with eight minutes to go.
- Henry knotted the game at 25-25 with a three-pointer before junior forward Hollique Johnson’s (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) layup gave the hosts their first lead of the game with a minute left.
- Eggleston cut the Seahawks’ lead to 28-27 at the break with a layup of his own.
- The Lions briefly regained a two-point lead as Eggleston scored the opening bucket of the second stanza.
- Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) responded for St. Mary’s with a three-pointer to spark a 28-9 tear over the next eight minutes. The Seahawks drained five triples during the run while Henry put up 16 points, connecting on three long balls.
- Harrisburg was unable to climb out of the hole as the Lions only pulled within eight with less than a minute left in the game.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s tallied season-highs of nine three-point field goals made and a three-point field goal percentage of .563 (9-16).
- The Seahawks dominance on the boards continued, finishing the game with a 41-35 rebounding margin behind a game- and season-best 11 caroms from Johnson. This is Johnson’s second 11-rebound performance in the last three games.
- St. Mary’s posted a third season-best field goal percentage of .527 (29-55), including a blistering 55.9-percent (19-34) in the second half.
- The Seahawks earned a 38-24 edge in points in the paint.
St. Mary’s Game Notes
- Henry ended the afternoon with career-bests of 28 points, 11 field goals made, and five three-point field goals made to lead the Seahawks. He was a perfect 5-of-5 from downtown while adding four rebounds and two assists.
- Johnson came up with his first double-double as a Seahawk, tallying 16 points and 11 boards while chipping one assist and one block.
- Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored in double digits as well with 11 and contributed a career-best eight dimes.
Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes
- Eggleston, the former Seahawk, poured in 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including five triples, while notching team-bests of seven rebounds and three blocks.
- The Lions finished shooting 36.8-percent (25-68) for the game as Harrisburg lost its second in a row.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 20 at Penn State Berks (3-8, 1-3 United East) – Reading, Pa. – 7:00 p.m.
- Jan. 21 at Penn College (6-7, 1-3 United East) – Williamsport, Pa./Bardo Gymnasium – 3:00 p.m.