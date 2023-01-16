The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team won back-to-back games for just the second time this season Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14) behind a career performance by first-year guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond). St. Mary’s College (8-6, 3-2 United East) took down its United East Conference nemesis and the two-time defending United East champion, Penn State Harrisburg (5-8, 2-2 United East), 78-68, as Henry poured in a career- and game-best 28 points.

How It Happened

The Seahawks found themselves down the majority of the first half as Harrisburg earned a 25-15 advantage on a fast-break three-pointer by former St. Mary’s player, Isaiah Eggleston , with eight minutes to go.

, with eight minutes to go. Henry knotted the game at 25-25 with a three-pointer before junior forward Hollique Johnson’s (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) layup gave the hosts their first lead of the game with a minute left.

(Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) layup gave the hosts their first lead of the game with a minute left. Eggleston cut the Seahawks’ lead to 28-27 at the break with a layup of his own.

The Lions briefly regained a two-point lead as Eggleston scored the opening bucket of the second stanza.

Senior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) responded for St. Mary’s with a three-pointer to spark a 28-9 tear over the next eight minutes. The Seahawks drained five triples during the run while Henry put up 16 points, connecting on three long balls.

(Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) responded for St. Mary’s with a three-pointer to spark a 28-9 tear over the next eight minutes. The Seahawks drained five triples during the run while Henry put up 16 points, connecting on three long balls. Harrisburg was unable to climb out of the hole as the Lions only pulled within eight with less than a minute left in the game.

Micah Henry vs. Penn State Harrisburg (1.14.23) Credit: Nancy Slaughter

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s tallied season-highs of nine three-point field goals made and a three-point field goal percentage of .563 (9-16).

The Seahawks dominance on the boards continued, finishing the game with a 41-35 rebounding margin behind a game- and season-best 11 caroms from Johnson. This is Johnson’s second 11-rebound performance in the last three games.

St. Mary’s posted a third season-best field goal percentage of .527 (29-55), including a blistering 55.9-percent (19-34) in the second half.

The Seahawks earned a 38-24 edge in points in the paint.

St. Mary’s Game Notes

Henry ended the afternoon with career-bests of 28 points, 11 field goals made, and five three-point field goals made to lead the Seahawks. He was a perfect 5-of-5 from downtown while adding four rebounds and two assists.

Johnson came up with his first double-double as a Seahawk, tallying 16 points and 11 boards while chipping one assist and one block.

Senior guard Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) scored in double digits as well with 11 and contributed a career-best eight dimes.

Penn State Harrisburg Game Notes

Eggleston, the former Seahawk, poured in 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting, including five triples, while notching team-bests of seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Lions finished shooting 36.8-percent (25-68) for the game as Harrisburg lost its second in a row.

Up Next for the Seahawks