Senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake) and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team posted a dominant Atlantic East Conference victory Saturday afternoon (Jan. 14) to make Benitez’s final regular-season home meet a memorable one.

St. Mary’s College (7-6, 3-1 Atlantic East) notched a 144-86 win over Marywood University (3-6, 1-3 Atlantic East) after honoring Benitez for her dedication and leadership to the team. Benitez finished the afternoon with a second-place finish in the 200 breaststroke (3:00.02), a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:37.77), and a fifth-place finish in the 200 backstroke (2:36.00). Jazlyn Benitez with brother, Jason, and dad, Moris.

Junior Marissa Fields (Leonardtown, Md./Chopticon), junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point), and first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) clocked a 2:03.53 in the 200-medley relay.

Kidd led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 breaststroke, winning the event in 1:12.38, while junior Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) came in second in 1:20.50 followed by first-year Kate Pass (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) in 1:23.27.

Krell touched the wall first in the 200 backstroke in 2:25.25 while junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) placed third in 2:35.47.

(Silver Spring, Md./Springbrook) was third in 3:02.07. Sophomore Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder) was the 500-freestyle winner in 6:07.59 while Bowman claimed a second-place finish in 6:17.41.

In the 1000 freestyle, Grimm touched the wall in 12:27.62 for second while sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) took third in 13:33.53.

The foursome of DeCrisci, Grimm, Milner, and Ramirez came in second in the 200-freestyle relay in 2:00.59.

