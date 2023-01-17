The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Indoor Track and Field Team’s first meet of 2023 took place at the River Hawk Invite hosted by Susquehanna University.

The Men’s Distance Medley placed fourth behind Penn State’s club team with a time of 11:52.15.

The men’s 4×400 team comprised of Kirby Obi, Emmanuel Douge , Alexander Gouin, and Michael Wade earned fifth place by notching a 3:47.66 time.

Kirby Obi's 57.11 time earned him ninth place in the men's 400 meter race.

Michael Wade notched 11th place in the men’s 800 meter run with a 2:10.11 time.

Emmanuel Douge broke two school records at the helm of the River Hawks. First, he broke his own school record in the 60 meter dash with a time of 7.33. Douge also broke the men's 200 meter record and earned fifth place with a time of 23.79.

In regards to the men’s performance at the meet, Head Coach Reava Potter states, “I’m happy with where we are. We had some great performances and also some things we need to work on the next two weeks. Overall a great start to 2023!”

The Seahawks will be back in action on January 28th when they attend the McElligott Invitational hosted by Black Squirrels of Haverford College.