The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field Team’s first meet of 2023 took place at the River Hawk Invite hosted by Susquehanna University

How It Happened: The Women’s Distance Medley breaks the school record Credit: Tiana Webster

The Women’s Distance Medley placed second behind Bloosmburg with a time of 15:03.65. This medley, comprised of Betsy Robey , Lauren Sapp , Molly Kloss , and Chloe Tolson , broke the school record.

Lauren Sapp continued to break school records as she notched an 11:23.75 time for the 3000 meter run.

Brittney Douglas notched a top 10 spot in the women's 800 meter run, placing sixth, by earning a time of 2:35.40, which breaks the school record.

Elise Kinyanjui set the school record for the women's high jump at the height of 1.42, earning her fourth place overall. She also landed a seventh place spot in the 400 meter run with a time of 1:08.40.

When asked about the women’s performance, Coach Reava stated, “We are in a great spot for most areas and need to work in others. Overall, I’m pleased with where we are at and where we will go!”

Up Next:

The Seahawks will be back in action on January 28th when they attend the McElligott Invitational hosted by Black Squirrels of Haverford College.