Are you looking for a new furry friend to brighten all of your days?

Midnight is looking for a new friend. He is ready to go on walks, play with toys, or whatever you are up for. He came in with his buddy Chocolate and seems to do well with other dogs. He is a happy, smiling boy that can’t wait to join your family!

Midnight is a black and white male Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 62.5 lbs.. He has been neutered.

Chocolate is a brown and white male Labrador Retriever mix. He is approximately 2 years old. He weighs about 65.3 lbs.. He has been neutered.

