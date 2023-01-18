The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is pleased to announce the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Braddock Hall & Conference Center, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (doors open at 10:30 a.m.). This annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls in our county.

This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”. St. Mary’s County is fortunate to have many women and girls in our community who have made a positive impact through volunteer service. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments!

Nominations are now open for the “Woman of the Year” and “Woman of Tomorrow” awards. Deadline to submit nominations is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023.

For event information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, please visit stmarysmd.com/cwawards. For questions, please call (301) 475-4200, ext.1680.

Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.