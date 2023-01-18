On January 18, a student at Berry Elementary School advised school administrators they overheard another student, age 9, make threats to commit violence at the school.

A school resource officer has initiated an investigation and the student’s parents were notified. The school resource officer will notify the Charles County Department of Juvenile Services (DJS) of the incident as a matter of recordation and for possible follow-up services as needed.

Parents are asked to speak with their children about making threatening remarks; the student could face disciplinary action through the CCPS. Anyone with details about this case is asked to call PFC Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 0658.