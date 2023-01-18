WJZ: Hogan to leave office with high approval ratings intact, Gonzales Poll finds

“A new administration is shaping up in Annapolis as Gov. Larry Hogan says goodbye with his approval ratings intact. … A Gonzales Poll released overnight found Hogan will be leaving the office tomorrow on a high note, departing with the same strong job approval ratings he’s enjoyed for most of his time in office. The telephone poll of about 800 registered voters statewide was taken last week found statewide. The pollsters found 77% of Maryland voters approve of the job Hogan has done as Maryland’s governor. Despite being in an overwhelmingly Democratic state, Hogan—a moderate Republican—has remained popular, with 81% approval among Democrats. Equally significant is Hogan’s job approval rating among Black voters, which stands at 81% percent, compared to 76% for white voters, according to the poll.”

WBAL Radio: Hogan to leave office with a 77% approval rating in Maryland

“Jan. 17 marks Gov. Larry Hogan’s last full day in office, and a new Gonzales Poll finds Hogan is leaving the office with a 77% approval rating. Pollster Patrick Gonzales said that Hogan’s approval rating has remained between 67% and 78% since 2016. ‘In an eight-year period, Hogan’s approval rating has remained very high among Marylanders,’ Gonzales said.”

Maryland Matters: “Political notes: Hogan rides off into the sunset with approval ratings intact… Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will leave office Wednesday with the same stratospheric job approval ratings that he’s enjoyed for most of his time in office. … Hogan’s job approval ratings would be the envy of any politician, and far outstrip voters’ feelings for President Biden.”

WBFF: “After 8 years in office, Governor Hogan is saying goodbye as Maryland’s governor. He’s going out with the same high approval ratings that he enjoyed for all of his time in office.”