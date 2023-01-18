Maren Louridas has continued her breakout freshman season and was rewarded on Monday with honors from the Patriot League and the Naval Academy Athletic Association. Highlighted by her 24-point output that led Navy to a 20-point victory over the Loyola Greyhounds on Saturday, Louridas is now a four-time Patriot League Rookie of the Week winner. This is the first time Louridas has been named the NAAA Athlete of the Week presented by Northrop Grumman.

Louridas helped Navy get into the win column as she tied a career-high with 24 points against Loyola on Saturday. Going 9-17 from the field and 5-10 from three-point range she aided the Mids to a 63-43 win over the Greyhounds. In addition to her nine-point effort at Lafayette on Wednesday, Louridas finished with a weekly statline of 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.5 assists over 34.0 minutes per game.

Locked in and producing top-level results throughout her freshman season, Louridas is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 2.4 assists over 34.9 minutes per game during her rookie campaign. Louridas’ four PL Rookie of the Week awards this season trails just Cassie Consedine’s five honors from the 2007-08 season and Becky Dowling’s collection of six during the 1994-95 campaign.

Louridas and her Midshipmen teammates will be back in action on Wednesday night when they travel to Boston University for a 6 p.m. showdown in Beantown.