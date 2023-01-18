The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s basketball team used a strong second-half to defeat the Garrett College Lakers 80-77 on January 11.

Momentum played a huge factor in dictating the game’s outcome. Both teams stayed neck and neck with each other through most of the first half with the lead changing several times. However, Garrett used a 13-4 run over the final five minutes of the half to go up 40-33 at the break.

In the second half, CSM got as far behind as 12 points with more than eight minutes remaining in the game, but that’s when their defense came alive to fuel their comeback. The Hawks forced 14 turnovers and eight steals in the second half to help them outscore the Lakers 28-13 the rest of the way. CSM scored 29 points off turnovers to Garrett’s 17 in the game.

Freshman guard Chris Cooley provided 10 points off the bench for the Hawks, hitting two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch to help propel the Hawks to the win.

Freshman guard Magic Hewlett led the way in scoring for CSM with a season-high 26 points along with a game-high 13 rebounds to notch his third double-double of the season. Sophomore guard Rasheed Cooley added 23 points on 7-19 shooting from the field and three steals.

The win gave CSM their second straight victory, moving their record to 7-6 overall and 2-1 in Region 20 Division II on the season.