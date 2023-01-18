The North Beach community is saddened by the passing of two town residents who were both long-standing volunteers and valuable assets to the town.

Kathy Baron passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Kathy wore many volunteer hats in the Town of North Beach. As a member of the Special Events Committee, Kathy helped to plan, and worked, many events over the years. Most recently, Kathy served on the Board of Supervisors of Election. Kathy was also a volunteer for the Commission on Aging, representing seniors in Calvert County.

Lolete Barlow also passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Lolete was a founding member of the North Beach House and Garden Club. Lolete was an avid writer and it was in North Beach that her dream came true of living on the water. The joy of living in this small town on the bay can be felt in her poem “My House by the Side of the Road.”

Mayor Benton, Town Council and Town Staff offer their deepest condolences to the families and friends of Kathy and Lolete.