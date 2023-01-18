Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) was unanimously named the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month for the month of December. This is Schwenk’s second career Seahawk of the Month award as he earned December Seahawk of the Month in 2021.

Schwenk put together quite the weekend on December 3-4 at the Arena Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by Randolph-Macon College. He broke four school records, captured three events, and posted two NCAA provisional qualifying times, earning Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week honors on December 5. All four school records are also Atlantic East records Luke Schwenk ’25 named Decmeber Seahawk of the Month (1.17.23) Credit: Bill Wood

Schwenk’s first school record came in the 50 freestyle as he captured the event in 20.40, breaking his own school mark of 20.76 set on February 11, 2022, at the AEC Championships. His winning time is also an NCAA provisional qualifying time

He next claimed top honors in the 100 butterfly with a school record of 49.42, shattering his previous mark of 50.20 set on February 12, 2022, at the AEC Championships

The third school record happened in the 100 backstroke as Schwenk won the event in 49.70, upending his previous record of 49.96 set on December 4, 2021, at the Yellow Jacket Invitational. His winning time was an Invitational record as well, edging the previous mark of 49.71 set by Barthlomiej Swiderski in 2019

As the leadoff swimmer on the fourth-place 400 freestyle relay, Schwenk posted a school record and NCAA B-cut of 44.98 in the 100 freestyle. Schwenk’s split broke the previous mark of 46.56 set by Colin Cassady ’19 on February 1, 2019

He was also part of the fourth-place 400 freestyle and medley relays, the fifth-place 200 freestyle relay, and the seventh-place 200 medley relay.

